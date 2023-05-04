×
Tags: carrie fisher | may fourth | star wars | walk of fame

Carrie Fisher Gets Walk of Fame Star

(AP)

Thursday, 04 May 2023 11:55 AM EDT

Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday, a "May the Fourth" tribute to one of the "Star Wars" franchise's most beloved figures.

Fisher — who died in 2016 — joins "Star Wars" co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill on the Hollywood tourist attraction that recognizes luminaries from film, television, music and other entertainment industries. The trio's stars are all located on the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near where the original film debuted in 1977.

Fisher played Leia Organa, who over six films morphed from a princess to a general leading the forces of good in its fight against oppressive regimes aiming to control a galaxy far, far away. Billie Lourd will be accepting the star on behalf of her mother.

Fans have long campaigned for her to receive a Walk of Fame star. The honor comes on May the Fourth, essentially an official holiday for Star Wars fans that's a play on a line that Fisher said often in the films, "May the Force be with you."

Devotees worldwide celebrate with a variety of tributes, while retailers hold special sales on Star Wars merchandise.

Fisher will be given the 2,754th star on the Walk of Fame. Ford received his star in 2003 and Hamill was honored in 2018.

Walk of Fame stars are given to performers who are nominated and a $75,000 fee is now required to create the star and maintain it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


TheWire
238
Thursday, 04 May 2023 11:55 AM
