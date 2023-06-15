Carrie Fisher's Last Film Finally Set to Be Released

Carrie Fisher's final film, "Wonderwell," will be released in theaters soon.

The "Star Wars" actor filmed the final scenes weeks before she died on Dec. 27, 2016 at age 60 after suffering a heart attack. Vertical will be distributing the film in theaters across North America and the United Kingdom and Ireland, according to People magazine.

"Wonderwell," which also stars Rita Ora, Nell Tiger Free, Sebastian Croft, and Kiera Milward, will be released at AMC Theatres before being released digitally beginning Friday, June 23.

"Now is the perfect time to share [Fisher's] magical on-screen moments as Hazel," director Vlad Marsavin said, adding that the film will include a dedication to the late actress.

He explained that it took several years to complete since filming began because of Fisher's unexpected death and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie," Marsavin recalled of working with the star.

"After a night shoot, which went on until 2am, she invited the whole team to celebrate with her and the party ended up being shut down by the police because it was deemed a little too loud. Her passing was very emotional for the whole team.”

Ora described filming with Carrie Fisher as "one of those experiences that you never forget."

Fisher posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, was present to receive it on her behalf.

Mark Hamill, who starred alongside Fisher as Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise, celebrated the honor on Twitter, saying it was "Long overdue & so well-deserved."

Back in 2019, Hamill called for former President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to be replaced by one for Fisher instead. Taking to Twitter, Hamill posted a story by The Hill about the West Hollywood City Council voting to urge the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove Trump's star.

"Good riddance! (and I know just who should replace him....) #AStarForCarrie," he wrote at the time.