Carole Baskin to Appear in Discovery+ Docuseries

Carole Baskin, one of the stars in Netflix's "Tiger King" series, is set to appear in a new two-part Discovery+ docuseries titled "Carole Baskin's Cage Fight."

Set to debut Saturday, Nov. 13, the episodes will feature Baskin's husband, Howard, as well as Joe Exotic's niece Chealsi, who will be teaming up with Baskin.

"This is a unique opportunity for audiences to come 'behind the scenes' with us for an unfiltered look at how we expose the cub petting exploiters and roadside zoos we feel are mistreating animals," Baskin said. "This is our real-life work within a dangerous world, and viewers will see it comes with our people being threatened, guns pointed at us and the bad guys shooting at our drones."

As Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President of Development and Production Factual Programming at Discovery, puts it," 'Carole Baskin's Cage Fight' reveals Carole's story in her own words. Viewers will see this larger than life personality in the fight for her beloved big cat's lives as she uncovers and stops the exploitation of these animals."

Baskin last June was awarded rights to the G.W. Zoo owned by Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, after he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for plotting Baskin's murder and mistreating animals.

Discovery+ adds that the big-cat-focused series will also feature Baskin's "investigators and most trusted Big Cat Rescue volunteers" conducting missions and exploring animal abuse at roadside zoos, which at one point leads them "on a trail to a former drug dealer in Miami."