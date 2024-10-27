WATCH TV LIVE

Candace Owens Blocked From Travel to Australia

By    |   Sunday, 27 October 2024 04:32 PM EDT

Conservative political commentator Candace Owens has been blocked from traveling to Australia ahead of a planned speaking tour.

Australian Immigration Minister Tony Burke canceled Owens' visa, citing her "capacity to incite discord," reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

"From downplaying the impact of the Holocaust with comments about [Dr. Josef] Mengele through to claims that Muslims started slavery, Candace Owens has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction," Burke said.

"Australia's national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else."

A pro-Jewish group, the Anti-Defamation Commission, pushed for Owens' denial of entry into the country.

Dvir Abramovich, the group's chair, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, "Australia has no place for those who mock the suffering of genocide survivors and insult the memories of the 6 million Jews who perished. This is a line in the sand."

Newsmax reached out to Owens via X for a comment.

