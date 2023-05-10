×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: buddy holly | breed | westminster dog show | petit basset griffon vendeen

Dog First of Breed to Win Westminster Show

Wednesday, 10 May 2023 09:12 AM EDT

A petit basset griffon Vendeen named Buddy Holly won best of show Tuesday in the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, beating more than 3,000 dogs from 210 breeds and varieties to claim the most prestigious such U.S. prize.

Buddy Holly, a 6-year-old male from Palm Springs, California, became the first of his breed to win. The dogs were bred to track hares in the Vendee region of western France.

"I never thought a PBGV would do this," Janice Hayes, the dog's co-owner and handler, said after the show. "Buddy Holly is the epitome of the dog show."

Each breed produces a winner, representing the best of what artificial selection can create from the descendants of wolves.

Breed winners are separated into seven groups to determine the best of show finalists: hound, toy, non-sporting, herding, sporting, working and terrier.

Buddy Holly won the hound group.

The prize for reserve best in show, or runner-up, went to the winner of the toy group, a Pekingese named Rummie, from breeder and owner David Fitzpatrick.

Judges examine the dogs, placing their hands on the animal, then watch the handlers lead them around the floor, grading them on breed standards for appearance, temperament, size, coat and other characteristics.

The show, which dates to 1877 and has become a mainstay annual television event, was held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the New York City borough of Queens.

Traditionally held at Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan, the show was moved upstate to a smaller arena on the expansive grounds of Lyndhurst Mansion during the previous two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
A petit basset griffon Vendeen named Buddy Holly won best of show Tuesday in the 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, beating more than 3,000 dogs from 210 breeds and varieties to claim the most prestigious such U.S. prize.
buddy holly, breed, westminster dog show, petit basset griffon vendeen
273
2023-12-10
Wednesday, 10 May 2023 09:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved