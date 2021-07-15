BTS Perform 'Butter' on Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

BTS delivered a sterling performance of their Billboard No. 1 single "Butter" on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon."

In a video of the performance, which premiered on Wednesday, the Korean boy band struts along the World Cup Bridge hanging over the Han river in Seoul’s Mapo District, singing the catchy song that has fans across the world screaming.

The K-pop sensation also chatted to Fallon about their new single, "Permission to Dance," which is a collaboration between the group and Ed Sheeran, who they have never actually met. The revelation came about while band member RM was discussing the new song, which was released on Monday and performed the following day on the show.

"PTD is a song that will get everybody's heart pumping and dance again," he said, according to Hindustan Times. "This is actually a gift of Ed Sheeran of course one of our friends... Respect, big love to Ed. We also prepared something called ‘Permission to Dance’ challenge with YouTube shorts so please stay tuned for more. PTD let's go... We can't believe that we haven't met him yet. This is the second project with him but we never met him yet."

Formed in 2013, BTS is arguably one of the biggest boy bands, and 2021 has been an exceptionally successful year for them. The group claimed the top two bestselling tracks of 2021, according to Forbes, and their song "Butter" has sold over 841,000 copies, which is an applaudable achievement considering the hit was only released in May. The track has ruled the Hot 11 for several weeks and is the only song to sell at least half a million copies in America in 2021.

BTS's previous song, "Dynamite," was the bestselling song for 2020, and sold 283,000 copies by the first half of 2021.

Forbes predicted that BTS could go on to claim three of the 10 bestselling songs. This declaration is based on the success of the band's release of "Permission to Dance," which has already made an impressive start and could go on to sell at least 100,000 copies, and top the Billboard charts.

