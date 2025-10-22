WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: bryant gumbel | health | lung cancer | real sports | tv anchor | television

Bryant Gumbel Taken to Hospital by Ambulance

By    |   Wednesday, 22 October 2025 12:19 PM EDT

Veteran sportscaster Bryant Gumbel was hospitalized in New York City on Monday night after experiencing a medical emergency, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reported that the 77-year-old broadcaster was taken by ambulance from his Manhattan apartment around 9 p.m. and was seen being transported on a gurney.

He remained under medical care on Tuesday, though details of his condition have not been released.

A family member told the outlet that Gumbel was "OK" but did not provide additional information about his status or what led to the emergency.

Gumbel, a longtime figure in sports and broadcast journalism, previously revealed he had been treated for lung cancer in 2009 following years as a heavy smoker.

During a December 2009 appearance on "Live! With Regis and Kelly," he described the treatment, saying, "They opened up my chest, they took a malignant tumor, and they took part of my lung, and they took some other goodies."

He added at the time, "The pathology on most of the stuff had been benign, but enough aggressive cells had escaped the tumor that it warranted some treatment, and I went through that, and it's done now."

Later that year, Gumbel told People magazine, "I'm still doing well. Doctors tell me I'm free and clear, so I hope for better times."

Gumbel's decades-long career has spanned both sports and news broadcasting.

After beginning as a sports anchor at KNBC in Los Angeles, he joined NBC Sports in 1975, where he covered NFL, Major League Baseball, and NCAA Tournament broadcasts, according to the Independent.

He hosted NBC's coverage of the 1988 Seoul Olympics and was originally scheduled to anchor the 1980 Moscow Games before the U.S. boycott.

In 1982, he moved to NBC News to co-host "Today," a position he held for 15 years.

Gumbel later joined CBS in 1997 and went on to host "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" on HBO, which concluded in December 2023 after 29 seasons.

Reflecting on the show's legacy at the time, he said, "The show tried to do some things in sports journalism that no one else was doing. I think it was one of the few avenues that could honestly explore issues without having to worry about ratings or sponsorships or relationships."

Gumbel's hospitalization comes less than a year after the death of his brother, Greg Gumbel, a fellow sportscaster who died from cancer at age 78.

As of Wednesday, no further updates on Bryant Gumbel's condition have been released.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Veteran sportscaster Bryant Gumbel was hospitalized in New York City on Monday night after experiencing a medical emergency, according to multiple reports.
bryant gumbel, health, lung cancer, real sports, tv anchor, television
413
2025-19-22
Wednesday, 22 October 2025 12:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved