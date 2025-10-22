Bryant Gumbel Taken to Hospital by Ambulance

Veteran sportscaster Bryant Gumbel was hospitalized in New York City on Monday night after experiencing a medical emergency, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reported that the 77-year-old broadcaster was taken by ambulance from his Manhattan apartment around 9 p.m. and was seen being transported on a gurney.

He remained under medical care on Tuesday, though details of his condition have not been released.

A family member told the outlet that Gumbel was "OK" but did not provide additional information about his status or what led to the emergency.

Gumbel, a longtime figure in sports and broadcast journalism, previously revealed he had been treated for lung cancer in 2009 following years as a heavy smoker.

During a December 2009 appearance on "Live! With Regis and Kelly," he described the treatment, saying, "They opened up my chest, they took a malignant tumor, and they took part of my lung, and they took some other goodies."

He added at the time, "The pathology on most of the stuff had been benign, but enough aggressive cells had escaped the tumor that it warranted some treatment, and I went through that, and it's done now."

Later that year, Gumbel told People magazine, "I'm still doing well. Doctors tell me I'm free and clear, so I hope for better times."

Gumbel's decades-long career has spanned both sports and news broadcasting.

After beginning as a sports anchor at KNBC in Los Angeles, he joined NBC Sports in 1975, where he covered NFL, Major League Baseball, and NCAA Tournament broadcasts, according to the Independent.

He hosted NBC's coverage of the 1988 Seoul Olympics and was originally scheduled to anchor the 1980 Moscow Games before the U.S. boycott.

In 1982, he moved to NBC News to co-host "Today," a position he held for 15 years.

Gumbel later joined CBS in 1997 and went on to host "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" on HBO, which concluded in December 2023 after 29 seasons.

Reflecting on the show's legacy at the time, he said, "The show tried to do some things in sports journalism that no one else was doing. I think it was one of the few avenues that could honestly explore issues without having to worry about ratings or sponsorships or relationships."

Gumbel's hospitalization comes less than a year after the death of his brother, Greg Gumbel, a fellow sportscaster who died from cancer at age 78.

As of Wednesday, no further updates on Bryant Gumbel's condition have been released.