Rumer Willis Denies Living Off Parents' Money

Rumer Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis, rejected claims that she relies on financial support from her parents, saying she independently supports her 2-year-old daughter while managing multiple jobs.

In a series of posts shared Monday on Instagram, the 37-year-old entrepreneur addressed online criticism suggesting she receives assistance from actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

The response followed a Reel in which she described her "never-ending" list of responsibilities, including "drinking 64 ounces of water," "meal prepping," "dating," and "planning afterschool activities."

She captioned the video, "I need a nap and a duvet day asap."

Following comments she characterized as "judg[ing]" and "assum[ing]," Rumer Willis wrote that she does not receive money from her parents.

"I work four different jobs to provide for my daughter," she wrote. "I am the sole provider for [my 2-year-old]. I don't live off a trust fund or get money from my parents. Most of the time I don't have help with her. So how about y'all pause before you judge and assume."

Rumer Willis later shared a direct message from a follower who wrote that she has "backup" and will never "end up on the street."

In response, she acknowledged certain "privileges in life," adding, "I don't take that for granted. I don't live my life treating family support as a backup plan."

She also described the financial pressure she has faced.

"I take a lot of pride in providing for myself and my daughter, and I've carried real financial stress and responsibility," she wrote. "There were years when I was the sole provider for multiple people, navigating pregnancy, inconsistent work and the uncertainty that comes with that."

Rumer Willis concluded by rejecting "the idea that [she doesn't] work or understand financial pressure," writing that "two truths" can exist simultaneously.

"There's room for both compassion for what others face and honesty about our own lives without it becoming a competition," she stated.

Rumer Willis shares her daughter, Louetta Thomas Willis, with former partner Derek Richard Thomas, Page Six reported. The child was born in 2023.

She is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Moore, who were married for 13 years before divorcing in 2000. The former couple also have two other daughters: Scout Willis, 34, and Tallulah Willis, 32.

Bruce Willis, 70, later married Emma Heming Willis. They have two daughters, Mabel Willis, 13, and Evelyn Willis, 11.

Despite their divorce, Bruce Willis and Moore, 63, have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship. Moore has also remained supportive of her former husband during his battle with frontotemporal dementia.