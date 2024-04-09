Bruce Springsteen Movie Lands at 20th Century

Disney and 20th Century acquired the rights to "Deliver Me From Nowhere," a project centered around Bruce Springsteen, with Jeremy Allen White in discussions to portray the iconic musician.

Scott Cooper, known for his debut film "Crazy Heart," will write and direct the adaptation, drawing inspiration from Warren Zanes' 2023 book "Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The production will be overseen by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson of The Gotham Group, alongside Cooper and Zanes as producers. It marks Scott Stuber's first project since his departure from Netflix's film division in March.

Springsteen and his manager, Jon Landau, are actively involved in the project, providing access to the music.

"Deliver Me From Nowhere" explores the making of Springsteen's 1982 "Nebraska," regarded as one of the greatest albums.

"Bruce Springsteen, and Nebraska, in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work," Cooper said in a statement. "Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition. Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit. That's the Bruce I've come to know and love and will honor with this film."

Cooper added: "Warren Zanes' wonderful telling of this chapter in Bruce's life is ripe for cinematic adaptation. This film has the potential to be a transformative cinematic experience, offering audiences a window into the soul of Bruce Springsteen and the universal truths that bind us all together."

The studio aims to begin production in the fall.

Springsteen's health has come to the forefront in recent months after it emerged that he was battling peptic ulcer disease and that several shows had to be rescheduled.

In October, Springsteen, 74, opened up about his health during his SiriusXM E Street Radio show "From My Home to Yours."

Introducing himself as "your favorite rock star with a [expletive] of a bellyache," the rocker went on to apologize to fans for having to cancel shows.

"Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows for their understanding," he said, according to the New York Post. "I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster and is still, unfortunately, rocking my internal world."