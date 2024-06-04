Brother Marquis of Rap Group 2 Live Crew Dies at 58

Brother Marquis, a key member of the rap group 2 Live Crew, died Monday at age 58.

The group confirmed the news on social media. No cause of death was given but sources told TMZ that no foul play is suspected.

Uncle Luke, the group's frontman, paid tribute to his former co-member on social media.

"My Condolence goes out to the Family of Brother Marquis and so many of his Fans from around the World after learning his passing," the rapper wrote on X.

"We took on so many fights for the culture (and) made Great music together something I would never forget. We had recently got back together to take on another fight to get back our catalog that was stolen from us. We will continue that fight in his name for his Family," he continued.

"The Brother Marquis that I know would want us to celebrate his life (and) that's exactly what I'm gonna do. R.I.P My Brother."

Marquis, born Mark D. Ross, was 19 when he joined the Miami hip-hop group in 1986, according to the New York Post. That same year, the group released its debut album, "The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are." Marquis formed part of the group alongside rappers Uncle Luke, Fresh Kid Ice, and Mr. Mixx.

In 1989, the group was further thrust into the spotlight after the album "As Nasty As They Wanna Be" became the center of a landmark obscenity case. The album's content was deemed offensive by a judge, sparking a controversy that threatened creative freedom for musicians.

This decision was overturned two years later by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, and group members were acquitted after being arrested for performing the songs live. The controversy inspired their hit song "Banned in the U.S.A.," which featured bars on the initial court decision.