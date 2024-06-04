WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brother marquis | 2 live crew | dead

Brother Marquis of Rap Group 2 Live Crew Dies at 58

By    |   Tuesday, 04 June 2024 12:15 PM EDT

Brother Marquis, a key member of the rap group 2 Live Crew, died Monday at age 58.

The group confirmed the news on social media. No cause of death was given but sources told TMZ that no foul play is suspected.

Uncle Luke, the group's frontman, paid tribute to his former co-member on social media.

"My Condolence goes out to the Family of Brother Marquis and so many of his Fans from around the World after learning his passing," the rapper wrote on X.

"We took on so many fights for the culture (and) made Great music together something I would never forget. We had recently got back together to take on another fight to get back our catalog that was stolen from us. We will continue that fight in his name for his Family," he continued.

"The Brother Marquis that I know would want us to celebrate his life (and) that's exactly what I'm gonna do. R.I.P My Brother."

Marquis, born Mark D. Ross, was 19 when he joined the Miami hip-hop group in 1986, according to the New York Post. That same year, the group released its debut album, "The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are." Marquis formed part of the group alongside rappers Uncle Luke, Fresh Kid Ice, and Mr. Mixx. 

In 1989, the group was further thrust into the spotlight after the album "As Nasty As They Wanna Be" became the center of a landmark obscenity case. The album's content was deemed offensive by a judge, sparking a controversy that threatened creative freedom for musicians.

This decision was overturned two years later by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, and group members were acquitted after being arrested for performing the songs live. The controversy inspired their hit song "Banned in the U.S.A.," which featured bars on the initial court decision.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Brother Marquis, a key member of the rap group 2 Live Crew, died Monday at age 58.
brother marquis, 2 live crew, dead
309
2024-15-04
Tuesday, 04 June 2024 12:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved