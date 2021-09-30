×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | broadway | aladdin | shut down | covid

Broadway's 'Aladdin' Shut Down After One Performance Due to COVID

aladdin sign on the new amsterdam theater
(Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 30 September 2021 12:01 PM

A performance of "Aladdin" on Broadway was canceled Wednesday, just one day after the show returned to the theater, after COVID-19 cases were detected among staff within the company, showrunners revealed on Twitter.

"Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre," the show said Wednesday. "We will continue to provide support to the affected Aladdin company members as they recover."

Broadway began reopening earlier this month following a shutdown in March 2020 due to the pandemic. This marks the first show to be canceled due to COVID since then. Safety protocols have been implemented following Broadway's gradual reopening. All audiences, crews, performers, and other staff across all of New York's 41 Broadway theaters are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and those who have not received the vaccine due to health conditions or religious reasons need to produce a negative COVID-19 test, according to CNN. Additionally, members of the audience will have to wear makes while inside the venues. 

Thousands of careers have been affected following Broadway's shutdown and staff have been eager to return to their jobs. Among them is veteran actor Sharon Wheatley, who appears in the show "Come From Away."

"The world has to restart. It just has to. We cannot sustain this anymore," she said, according to the Associated Press. That being said, the health of staff and audience members lies in the hands of health experts, who they rely on to keep them safe. 

"It’s a little bit like when you’re on an airplane and there’s turbulence," Wheatley added. "I have to trust the pilot, I have to trust the air traffic controllers. I feel nervous, but I have to understand that I don’t know as much as these people do."

Related Stories:

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
A performance of "Aladdin" on Broadway was canceled Wednesday, just one day after the show returned to the theater, after COVID-19 cases were detected among staff within the company...
broadway, aladdin, shut down, covid
319
2021-01-30
Thursday, 30 September 2021 12:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved