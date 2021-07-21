×
Tags: Hollywood | britney spears | social media | speaks out | conservatorship | family drama

Britney Spears Says She Will Continue to Speak Out Amid Family Drama

britney spears stands on red carpet
Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 21 July 2021 10:42 AM

Britney Spears has been vocal about her controversial conservatorship in recent days and the pop icon says she is not even close to saying everything that needs to be said.

Britney has remained silent for years but finally spoke out after her June 23 testimony, during which she asked that the conservatorship she was placed under in 2008 be put to an end. In her latest Instagram post, the "Lucky" singer said she still has a lot more to say about the topic. 

"So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!!" she wrote. "In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!! I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here."

On Saturday, Britney took aim at some of the people closest to her in fiery Instagram posts that questioned where they were when she needed them most and accused them of destroying her dreams.

"There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!" she wrote in one post. "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!?? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO."

In another post, Britney made a jab at her father, Jamie Spears.

"look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!! I've done that for the past 13 years," she wrote

Later in the post, Britney also slammed her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who she accused of showing up at an awards show and performing her songs to remixes.

"My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!" Britney added. "This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!"

TheWire
