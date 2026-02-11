Britney Spears Sells Rights to Music Catalogue

Pop star Britney Spears has sold her rights to her music catalog to independent music publisher Primary Wave, the latest artist to strike a deal for her work.

Entertainment site TMZ, citing legal documents it had obtained, first reported the news, saying the "Oops!... I Did It Again" and "Toxic" singer had signed the deal on Dec. 30.

It quoted sources as saying it was "in the ballpark" of Canadian singer Justin Bieber's reported $200 million agreement to sell his music rights to Hipgnosis in 2023.

A person familiar with the situation said news of the Spears and Primary Wave deal was accurate. No further details were given.

Primary Wave, which is home to artists including Whitney Houston, Prince, and Stevie Nicks, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Spears has not commented publicly.

The 44-year-old, one of the most successful pop artists of all time, has topped charts around the world, starting off with ."..Baby One More Time" in 1998. The deal includes her songs such as "(You Drive Me) Crazy," "Circus," "Gimme More," and "I'm a Slave 4 U," TMZ said.

Spears' ninth and last studio album, "Glory," came out in 2016.

In 2021, she was released from a 13-year court-ordered conservatorship set up and controlled by her father, Jamie Spears. The arrangement had governed Spears' personal life, career, and $60 million estate from 2008 until it was terminated in November 2021.

Spears follows artists such as Sting, Bruce Springsteen, and Justin Timberlake who have struck deals to cash in on their work.