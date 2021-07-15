Britney Spears Thanks Fans After Winning Right to New Lawyer

Britney Spears had a message for her fans who have offered support amid her controversial conservatorship battle.

The pop star won the right to choose her own lawyer in the case on Wednesday, and hours later was on social media to thank those who have backed her as she seeks to put an end to the 13-year-long conservatorship that controls her personal and business affairs.

"Coming along, folks ... coming along Reversed hand with middle finger extended!!!!!" she wrote in a tweet that included a video of her riding a horse and doing cartwheels on the grass. "New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!"

It was not long before fans flooded her post with messages, many reiterating their support to Britney.

"I am glad you finally got a win! You deserve so much better than the way your father has treated you," one wrote.

"You've been thru more than your fair share of hardship, young lady. I hope that things are about to get so insanely awesome for you that you will scarcely be able to believe it! Good luck in every trial you are about to go through!! I hope you win!!" another replied.

"We love and support you Britney! Bring the FIRE! We are here for you always. Heart on fire," a third added.

There were others however, who were skeptical that Britney was still being controlled by her family and was not writing her own tweets.

"PLEASE POST A VIDEO SAYING “I GOT MY ACCOUNTS BACK JULY 14” SO WE KNOW THIS IS REAL," one fan wrote.

"Wish Britney really could post on her own social media right now. Every tweet wouldn’t look!!!!!!!!!!! like!!!!!!!! this!!!!!!!!!!!!!" another noted.

"Sorry to ask but is this really you, Brit? Anyways! If it is I just wanna say that we all love you very much! We’re rooting for you! You WILL be free!" a Twitter user replied.

Former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who has previously represented Hollywood stars Senn Penn and Steven Spielberg, will take the place of Britney's court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham, who had represented her since 2008 and stepped down last week, according to reports.

