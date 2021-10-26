Britney Spears: Family 'Hurting Me Deeper Than You'll Ever Know'

Britney Spears has called out her family, accusing them of "hurting me deeper than you''ll ever know" over the years.

The pop icon's remarks were made in a stinging Instagram post Monday, which comes as her 13-year conservatorship creeps closer to an end. Beginning the post, Britney first called out loved ones who failed to show up at social outings, or left after 10 minutes.

"It's humiliating, and it's like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they'll be gone on a trip for two weeks after," she wrote. "OK I get it . . . they're only available to me when it's convenient for them . . . well I'm no longer available to any of them now!!!"

Britney added, she did not mind "being alone" and was tired of "being this understanding Mother Teresa." She then took direct aim at her family.

"This message is to my family . . . for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know!!!" she continued. "I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life . . . do you know how hard that is ???"

Britney has in recent months been vocal about her family and controversial conservatorship on social media, after years of silence. Earlier in October, the "Toxic" hitmaker wrote a scathing post on Instagram after a judge suspended her father, Jamie Spears, as a conservator following allegations of abuse put forth by Britney.

She began the post alluding to her own situation by advising fans to reach out to their friends who have been locked up in a house for months with no car, phone, or "door of privacy," and put to work 10 hours a day for seven days a week.

"I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there!!!!!" she wrote. "If you're like my family who says things like 'sorry, you're in a conservatorship' … probably thinking you're different so they can f**k with you!!!!" she added. "Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life."

Rosengart agreed to represent Britney earlier this year after she was granted the ability to hire her own representation.