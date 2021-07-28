Britney Spears Admits to Feeling 'Overwhelmed,' Turns to Art for Therapy

Britney Spears has admitted to feeling overwhelmed amid her intensifying conservatorship battle and is now using art as a form of therapy.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the pop star explained to her fans that there had been a lot of change in her life and she has taken up painting as a distraction.

"at the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael’s and got white paper and paint," she wrote in reference to an art supply store. Britney's Instagram post featured a timelapse of herself painting on a long stretch of white paper laid down on the floor.

"I wanted to see color and this is me messing around !!! Ok so I’m not a professional painter but I certainly felt like I was !!!" Britney continued. "This is an expression of how I’m feeling at the moment … rebellious… colorful…bright…bold …spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colors !!!! If you look closely you can see find a fish in there somewhere."

Britney has refrained from speaking out about her conservatorship, which has seen several shifts in recent weeks, but broke her silence after her June 23 testimony during which she asked that the conservatorship she was placed under in 2008 be put to an end. Shortly after, Britney told fans on Instagram that she had been "pretending" as if she was okay over the last two years when she was not.

"I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!" she wrote. "I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me."

Since then, Britney has used the platform to voice her views and opinions on her conservatorship. She recently took aim at some of the people closest to her in a fiery Instagram post that questioned where they were when she needed them most and accused them of destroying her dreams.

"There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!" she wrote in the post. "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!?? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO."

Then last week Britney said she would continue to speak up until everything had been said.

"So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!!" she wrote in an Instagram post. "In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!! I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here."

Related Stories: