Blake Shelton Gives New Insight Into 'The Voice' Exit

Blake Shelton is offering new insight into his upcoming departure from "The Voice."

The country music star first revealed his plans to exit the NBC singing competition late last year. During an appearance on "Today," he admitted to first contemplating walking away from the show during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"And then, because of COVID, I didn't want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind," said Shelton, who has been on the show since its debut in 2011. "This show changed my life. I'll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again."

In December, Shelton said the decision to leave the show was one that he has struggled with and was putting on hold.

"The holdup over the years has been that it's a hard thing for me to let go of," Shelton told People at the time. "I've been here literally since the first minute.

"When I started on 'The Voice,' that was 10 years into my career as a country artist. I never really made it to the A-level of country artists until I became a coach. The show did a hell of a lot more for me than I brought to the table at the time. I've far exceeded anything I thought I could ever accomplish in the entertainment world."

Shelton said that after decades of focusing on his career, it was time to prioritize time with his wife, Gwen Stefani, as well as her sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again," Shelton said.

He and Stefani celebrated their first wedding anniversary in July.

"Even though I'm a step-parent, I take that job very seriously," Shelton said. "The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask,] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."