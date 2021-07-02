Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Receive Their Marriage License

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are set to be married within the next few days, it has emerged.

The pair received their marriage license in Oklahoma Tuesday, TMZ reported, and according to local law, have 10 days since then to exchange their vows. There may even be a chance that the big day will take place this weekend, sources speaking with the outlet have revealed.

Last Friday, Stefani and her three sons flew to Oklahoma, where Shelton has a ranch at which he reportedly built a chapel for the big day. The couple on Thursday allegedly sent a private plane to pick up immediate family members in Los Angeles.

Shelton and Stefani got to know each other while appearing as vocal coaches on the set of "The Voice" in 2014. At the time, they were both married to other people — Shelton was married to his second wife, Miranda Lambert, and Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale — but both their relationships came to an end in 2015, the same year they began dating. In October last year, they announced their engagement on social media. Sharing a photo of the pair kissing in a tweet, Shelton revealed that Stefani had said "yes."

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" he wrote in the post.

Taking to Instagram, Stefani used the same image, captioning it "@blakeshelton yes please!"

Since then there has been widespread speculation about when exactly the pair would tie the knot. During a recent interview with USA Today, Shelton revealed that wedding plans were underway.

"I want her to do all of that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great," he told the publication of Stefani. "She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful … of me. She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.'"

As for why Shelton was not taking a more hands-on approach to the wedding, he admitted Stefani had a better idea of what would work and what wouldn't.

"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," he said about the cuisine. "French fries, chicken tenders — you know, all of that stuff. I think she knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."

If left to his own devices, Shelton added that he would let Stefani pick out his outfit as well.

"I never pick my own clothes unless I'm doing one of these FaceTime calls with you, and I put on a cap and shirt," he told the publication.

"But she picks my clothes for things like … something formal with the family. I never even pick my clothes for The Voice. I have a girl that does that for me. So, nobody lets me pick clothes. That's not a Gwen wedding thing. That's just in general."

