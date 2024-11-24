WATCH TV LIVE

Bishop TD Jakes Stable After Health Incident Sunday

Sunday, 24 November 2024 10:25 PM EST

Bishop T.D. Jakes had a "slight health incident" during a sermon Sunday at his church.

The megachurch celebrity pastor paused his sermon and was seemingly shaking as he was approached on stage, according to footage posted to social media.

The Potter's House Church, the nondenominational Christian church in Dallas led by Jakes, said in a statement on Jakes' X account that he received "immediate medical attention" after the sermon.

"Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals," the statement read. "The entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community.

"Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers."

