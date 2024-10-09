Beer Can Artwork Accidentally Trashed by Museum Staff Member

A lift technician at a museum in the Netherlands has made headlines after mistakenly throwing away a piece of artwork that looked like trash.

The piece of art, titled "All the Good Times We Spent Together" is the creation of French artist Alexandre Lavet, who designed it with two empty beer cans. At first glance, it might look like trash, but as the LAM Museum said in a statement earlier this month, the work is in fact "meticulously hand-painted with acrylics, with each detail painstakingly replicated," according to CNN.

"For the artist, the cans symbolize cherished memories shared with dear friends," the Oct. 1 statement added.

The museum is based in the town of Lisse, about 19 miles from Amsterdam.

"While evenings spent enjoying drinks may seem trivial in the grand scheme of things, they ultimately embody precious moments of connection."

The employee, filling in for the usual technician, might have misjudged the situation since the beer cans were showcased in a glass lift shaft, creating the illusion they were abandoned by construction staff. This placement reflects the museum's distinctive practice of showcasing art in "unconventional locations."

"The theme of our collection is food and consumption," said Sietske van Zanten, the museum's director. It is unclear when the mishap took place.

"Our art encourages visitors to see everyday objects in a new light. By displaying artworks in unexpected places, we amplify this experience and keep visitors on their toes."

In its statement, the museum stressed that it "bears no ill will" toward the technician.

"He was just doing his job in good faith," van Zanten said. "In a way, it's a testament to the effectiveness of Alexandre Lavet's art."

The cans were later found in a trash bag, cleaned, and then placed on a traditional plinth at the museum entrance.

"We wanted to give them their moment in the spotlight," said curator Elisah van den Bergh in the statement.