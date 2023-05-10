'Beetlejuice 2' With Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega in 2024

After years of anticipation, "Beetlejuice" is finally returning to movie theaters next year.

Very little is known about the follow-up to Tim Burton's 1988 film, but according to Variety, Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as the titular character alongside Winona Ryder, who will play the role of Lydia Deetz in "Beetlejuice 2."

"Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega will join the two famed actors as Deetz’s daughter. Justin Theroux has also reportedly been cast in the upcoming film, which will begin production in London today and be released on the big screen Sept. 6, 2024.

The film will be produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B and the script will be written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who worked with Burton on "Wednesday."

The original "Beetlejuice," which also starred Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones, and Glenn Shadix, grossed $74.7 million and inspired a Tony-nominated stage musical.

Back in 2017, Keaton spoke about a sequel, saying that there would be significant pressure on the production given the strong cult following of the original film.

"I just think it's like a little piece of art that you better get right if you ever do it again," he said at the time, according to People. "Otherwise you just kind of don't touch it."

Last year Davis told the outlet that she "would of course like to revisit" that world again, but had not been contacted about returning for the sequel.

"I want to play every character I've ever played again," Davis said at the time.

Davis pointed out one issue, though — Davis' character is a ghost and it would be tricky trying to explain why she had notably gotten older. The original "Beetlejuice" follows a pesky poltergeist who helps a recently deceased couple (Davis and Baldwin) drive out an unbearable family who moved into their home.

"I have a feeling that ghosts don't age," she said. "How would they explain that they're older?"