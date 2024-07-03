WATCH TV LIVE

Bebe Rexha Threatens to 'Bring Down' Music Industry

Wednesday, 03 July 2024 01:08 PM EDT

Bebe Rexha has taken aim at the music industry, which she threatened to "bring down" in a fiery rant on social media.

Taking to X Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer shared that she had remained silent for too long and was finally speaking out about how the industry had "punished" her.

"I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I've been so quiet for the longest time," she wrote.

"I've been so quiet for the longest time. I haven't seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS," she continued.

"And when I have spoken up I've been silenced and PUNISHED by this industry Things must change or I'm telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly," she concluded.

In a separate post, Rexha explained that she was not acting out of anger but from a place of "sadness."

I'm sitting in my hotel room in London Crying my eyes out," she wrote. "I've felt hopeless for the longest time. I've been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me."

Her rant comes two weeks after she lashed out at rapper G-Eazy, who she claimed did "[expletive] things" to her and called him an "ungrateful loser," according to Page Six.

The pair collaborated on the 2015 hit "Me, Myself, & I," but Rexha slammed G-Eazy for getting his management team to contact her to collaborate with the rapper and not reaching out to her himself.

"You're lucky people are liking you again. Cause I could go in on all the s–tty things you've done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw the answer is no. Hope you good," she wrote in the since-deleted social media post cited by Page Six. She did not elaborate on what strained their relationship.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

Wednesday, 03 July 2024 01:08 PM
