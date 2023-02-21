'Hill Street Blues' Star Barbara Bosson Dead at 83

Emmy-nominated actor Barbara Bosson, best known for starring in "Hill Street Blues," has died at age 83.

Bosson's son, Jesse Bochco, confirmed the news on his Instagram, Sunday.

"More spirit and zest than you could shake a stick at," he wrote. "When she loved you, you felt it without a doubt. If she didn't, you may well have also known that too. Forever in our hearts. I love you Mama. Barbara "Babs" Bosson Bochco 1939-2023"

Bosson earned five consecutive Emmy nominations from 1981 to 1985 for her role as divorcee Fay Furillo on the hit NBC police drama "Hill Street Blues," according to People. The series was created by her then-husband, Steven Bochco.

Bosson remained on the show until its sixth season, when her husband was fired over disagreements with the show's production company MTM Enterprises.

In 1996, Bosson earned another Emmy nomination for her portrayal of prosecutor Miriam Grasso in "Murder One."

That show was another project created by her husband.

The pair worked together on multiple series, including "Richie Brockelman, Private Eye," in the 1970s, "Hooperman" in the late 1980s, and "Cop Rock" in the 1990s.

Bochco, who died in 2018 at age 74, previously spoke to People about working with his wife, saying that he did not give his family a preferred choice in casting.

"The only rule I have about working with friends and loved ones is that I'm not going to penalize them for it, but if they're not better than the next person on the list, I'm not going to hire them, either," he said.

"I've never been very sensitive about charges of nepotism because I've turned Barbara down for parts before. We've had a few words about that."

Bosson, born on Nov. 1, 1939, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, was raised in Belle Vernon, relocating with her family to Florida. It was there that she met Bochco while attending college. They welcomed son Jesse in 1975 and divorced in 1997 after 27 years of marriage.