Schools Banning 'Squid Game' Halloween Costumes

Students who plan wear a "Squid Game" costume this Halloween may have to rethink their choice — or at least those who attend schools in New York.

Students have reportedly been mimicking the violent series at recess, prompting principals from three elementary schools outside Syracuse to announce a ban on any Halloween costumes paying tribute to the popular Netflix series "due to the potential violent message aligned with the costume," according to The Washington Post.

Emails were sent to parents of at least 1,500 students who attend Mott Road, Fayetteville, and Enders Road elementary schools, said Fayetteville-Manlius School District spokeswoman Nancy Cole.

"We have observed that some students at recess have been playing a version of 'Squid Game' … which is intended for mature audiences, ages 16 and older," an email from Mott Road Elementary’s principal reads, according to CNYCentral. "Due to concerns about the potential violent nature of the game, it is inappropriate for recess play or discussion at school."

In a statement, superintendent Dr. Craig Tice, said the schools were also urging parents to speak to their children about participating in games that mimic the violence portrayed in the series.

"They also wanted families to be aware that some of our younger students are talking about and mimicking aspects of the show/game at school so parents and guardians would have the opportunity to speak with their children themselves about it and reinforce the school message that games associated with violent behavior are not appropriate for recess," Tice said.

Similar behavior has been noted in Florida, where officials at Bay District Schools have also notified parents that elementary-aged students have been mimicking "Squid Game."

Parents prohibiting their children from watching the show should still be aware that their kids could be viewing clips on gaming- and video-sharing sites, said Florida district officials, adding, "we are seeing kids trying to actually hurt each other in the name of this 'game.'"