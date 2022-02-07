Awkwafina Addresses 'Blaccent' Accusations

Actor and comedian Awkwafina has responded to longstanding criticism that she has used a "blaccent," or Black accent, in her career.

The 33-year-old "Crazy Rich Asians" star, whose real name is Nora Lum, addressed the controversy in a lengthy statement on Twitter, saying that she always would "listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context" of African American Vernacular English (AAVE).

"There is a sociopolitical context to everything, especially the historical context of the African American community in this country," she wrote. "It is a group that is disproportionately affected by institutionalized policies and law enforcement policies — all the while having historically and routinely seen their culture stolen, exploited and appropriated by the *dominant* culture for monetary gain without acknowledgment nor respect for where those roots come from, the pioneers of its beginnings and the artists that perfected and mastered the craft."

Awkwafina noted that "linguistic acculturation, immigrant acculturation, and the inevitable passage of globalized internet slang all play a factor in the fine line between offense and pop culture."

She added that as a non-Black person of color, she vowed to "always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalized group."

"But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My. Nature. It never has, and it never was," she stated.

In a follow-up tweet, Awkwafina revealed that she would be leaving Twitter indefinitely.

"Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter — per my therapist," she wrote. "To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You’re in my heart always."

Awkwafina has established herself as an actor over recent years, most notably winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for the 2019 film "The Farewell," according to CNN. Most recently, she joined the Marvel Universe last year after landing a role in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."