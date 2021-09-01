Ashley Judd Walking Again After Shattering Her Leg in Congo Accident

It has taken months of grueling rehabilitation but Ashley Judd is finally walking again without the help of crutches after shattering her leg in four places during a fall in the Congo earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 53-year-old actress shared photos of her recent visit to Fenway Park, where she took in a Red Sox game and explored the Green Monster, which is where Fenway Park workers update the scoreboard. In the photos, Judd is walking with just the help of a brace.

"It was so refreshing to take a summer evening’s pause from the troubles of the world to engage in #americaspasttime at the iconic and nostalgic @fenwaypark to see the @redsox play #baseball," Judd captioned the photos, explaining that she took her father, who used to play and coach baseball, and her partner along. Judd also wrote of how "stunned" she was to see scratches on the wall of the Green Monster, "where someone kept track of #tedwilliams home runs"

Earlier this year, Judd broke her leg in four places and suffered nerve damage when she fell over a fallen tree while walking in the Congo forest. She had to be hospitalized, but it took over two days for her to reach safety. The near-fatal fall almost cost Judd her leg. In March, she got candid about her recovery in an Instagram post, explaining that at times she felt in complete agony.

"I do not understand why what has happened has happened," she captioned a series of images shared to Instagram at the time. In one photo, Judd's friend, Moyra Mulholland Botta, is hugging her. In another, her sister, Wynonna Judd, is washing her hair.

"I do understand I have been loved and helped enormously. I understand nights are a savage agony."

Judd has since been chronicling her rehabilitation on social media and in August revealed that she had managed to take her first hike.

"Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion! I hiked in the #SwissNationalPark. Stepping in, I felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit," she wrote in an Instagram post. "My leg and foot, worked beautifully. I walked up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently and came down carefully and easily."

Judd added that she took a second hike the following day but realized how much strength and stamina she needed to rebuild.

"This is the road ahead. But I am up to the daily tasks, as I am even carrying firewood into our Alpine hut!" she continued, noting that after undergoing an eight-hour surgery and physiotherapy, she was finally on her two feet again.

"My leg will never be the same," Judd wrote. "She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies. We have a come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead."

