Ashley Biden Files for Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

By    |   Tuesday, 12 August 2025 08:26 PM EDT

Ashley Biden, the daughter of former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden, has filed for divorce from her husband of more than 13 years, Dr. Howard Krein, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Court records show the legal filing was made Monday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. Details of the divorce petition and complaint remain sealed.

Shortly after initiating proceedings, Biden, 44, posted on Instagram: "New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won't look or sound like they did before." She paired the message with singer Lauryn Hill's "Freedom Time."

Ashley Biden and Krein began dating in 2010 after meeting through her late brother, Beau Biden. Two years later, the couple wed in a Roman Catholic ceremony at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church in Greenville, Delaware — the Biden family's longtime parish — as reported by People magazine.

Krein, 57, is a plastic surgeon and ear, nose, and throat specialist. Over the years, the pair largely kept their marriage out of the political spotlight, even as Ashley occasionally appeared alongside her father during his 2020 and 2024 campaigns.

At the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Ashley Biden reflected on her wedding day and her father's parting words before walking her down the aisle.

"Before he walked me down the aisle, he turned to me and said he would always be my best friend. All these years later, Dad, you are still my best friend," she said.

