Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Had Pacemaker Fitted

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has been battling a congenital heart defect, said he recently had a pacemaker fitted after undergoing three open heart surgeries in the past.

"Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine. I got a pacemaker," he said on his podcast "Arnold's Pump Club," according to the New York Post. "I have to tell you, just saying this to all of you goes against so much of my upbringing in Austria, where nobody ever talked about medical issues."

The former California governor, 76, said the outpouring of support helped him face his health struggles.

"Everything related to health care was kept to yourself. But I've gotten so many messages and emails from people who were born with a bicuspid aortic valve, like me, telling me that talking about my valve replacement surgeries has given them courage and hope to deal with their own," Schwarzenegger said. "So, since I know that going against my secretive instinct and being transparent helps people, what choice do I have?"

In 2018, Schwarzenegger underwent open heart surgery to replace a pulmonary valve, which was preceded by a similar procedure in 1997. He also had heart surgery in 2020 to replace an aortic valve. Despite these challenges, the iconic former bodybuilder reassured fans that he is on track for a swift recovery.

"First of all, I want you to know I'm doing great," Schwarzenegger said on his podcast Monday. "I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda. By the way, when we talk about exercise being the only magic pill to slow down aging, look at Jane. She's 10 years older than me, turning 87 this year."