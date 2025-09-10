Anna Wintour Breaks Silence on 'The Devil Wears Prada': Fair Shot

Former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said she holds no resentment toward "The Devil Wears Prada," the 2006 film widely seen as inspired by her career.

Speaking on the Sept. 9 episode of "The Run-Through with Vogue" podcast, Wintour, 75, recalled attending the movie premiere without knowing how she would be portrayed.

"Well, I went to the premiere wearing Prada, completely having no idea what the film was going to be about," she said.

Wintour said members of the fashion industry worried the movie would present her in a negative light.

"I think that the fashion industry [was] very sweetly concerned for me about the film, that it was gonna paint me in some kind of difficult light," she said. Podcast host David Remnick responded by calling it "cartoonish," which Wintour agreed was a concern.

She added that the casting of Meryl Streep as fictional magazine editor Miranda Priestly gave the movie credibility.

"First of all, it was Meryl Streep, which — fantastic," Wintour said. "And then I went to see the film, and I found it highly enjoyable and very funny."

Wintour said she discussed the film extensively with a friend and concluded it achieved its purpose.

"I think, listen, it had a lot of humor to it. It had a lot of wit. It had Meryl Streep … It was Emily Blunt. I mean, they were all amazing. And I, in the end, thought it was a fair shot," she said.

The movie, based on author Lauren Weisberger's novel about her experience as Wintour's assistant, portrayed Priestly as a demanding editor-in-chief of the fictional magazine Runway.

During the interview, Remnick referenced one of the film's most quoted lines — "a glacial pace" — in a question about Vogue assistants. Wintour responded, "Nobody at Vogue moves at a glacial pace, least of all my assistants."

The discussion came three months after Wintour announced she was stepping down as editor-in-chief of Vogue, a role she had held since 1988. Last week, Condé Nast named Chloe Malle, former editor of Vogue.com, as head of editorial content for the magazine, The Guardian reported.

Wintour will remain with Condé Nast as global chief content officer and global editorial director at Vogue, according to multiple reports.

Reflecting on her time at the magazine in June, Wintour told Vogue: "When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine. Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas."