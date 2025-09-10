WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: anna wintour | devil wears prada | movie

Anna Wintour Breaks Silence on 'The Devil Wears Prada': Fair Shot

By    |   Wednesday, 10 September 2025 12:46 PM EDT

Former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said she holds no resentment toward "The Devil Wears Prada," the 2006 film widely seen as inspired by her career.

Speaking on the Sept. 9 episode of "The Run-Through with Vogue" podcast, Wintour, 75, recalled attending the movie premiere without knowing how she would be portrayed.

"Well, I went to the premiere wearing Prada, completely having no idea what the film was going to be about," she said.

Wintour said members of the fashion industry worried the movie would present her in a negative light.

"I think that the fashion industry [was] very sweetly concerned for me about the film, that it was gonna paint me in some kind of difficult light," she said. Podcast host David Remnick responded by calling it "cartoonish," which Wintour agreed was a concern.

She added that the casting of Meryl Streep as fictional magazine editor Miranda Priestly gave the movie credibility.

"First of all, it was Meryl Streep, which — fantastic," Wintour said. "And then I went to see the film, and I found it highly enjoyable and very funny."

Wintour said she discussed the film extensively with a friend and concluded it achieved its purpose.

"I think, listen, it had a lot of humor to it. It had a lot of wit. It had Meryl Streep … It was Emily Blunt. I mean, they were all amazing. And I, in the end, thought it was a fair shot," she said.

The movie, based on author Lauren Weisberger's novel about her experience as Wintour's assistant, portrayed Priestly as a demanding editor-in-chief of the fictional magazine Runway.

During the interview, Remnick referenced one of the film's most quoted lines — "a glacial pace" — in a question about Vogue assistants. Wintour responded, "Nobody at Vogue moves at a glacial pace, least of all my assistants."

The discussion came three months after Wintour announced she was stepping down as editor-in-chief of Vogue, a role she had held since 1988. Last week, Condé Nast named Chloe Malle, former editor of Vogue.com, as head of editorial content for the magazine, The Guardian reported.

Wintour will remain with Condé Nast as global chief content officer and global editorial director at Vogue, according to multiple reports.

Reflecting on her time at the magazine in June, Wintour told Vogue: "When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine. Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said she holds no resentment toward "The Devil Wears Prada," the 2006 film widely seen as inspired by her career.
anna wintour, devil wears prada, movie
434
2025-46-10
Wednesday, 10 September 2025 12:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved