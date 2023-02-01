Report: Disgraced Sorokin to Speak With Harvard MBA Students

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, the fake heiress who was jailed after she scammed hundreds of thousands of dollars from hotels, banks, and New York's elites, and who inspired the hit Netflix series "Inventing Anna," is broadening her horizons — while under house arrest.

According to a new report by Page Six, Sorokin was invited to speak to MBA students at Harvard, and plans are in the works.

This comes months after she spoke virtually from an ICE detention facility with students in Columbia University's "Intro to Reporting" class, and also reportedly spoke to some NYU students for their thesis. Further, a source revealed to Page Six that Oxford University in England also reached out to Sorokin.

Sorokin, who was born in Russia and has family in Germany, was arrested in 2017 and convicted in 2019 on charges of grand larceny and theft of service after she swindled hundreds of thousands from banks and businesses by posing as wealthy German heiress Anna Delvey. She claimed to have had a $60 million inheritance and was raising funds to launch a Manhattan social club.

Sorokin had spent six weeks out of custody after serving her minimum four-year sentence in February 2021 when she was arrested at a routine check-in at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Lower Manhattan for overstaying her visa.

Instead of returning to Europe, she spent 18 months in immigration detention and was released under house arrest. Then, last week it emerged that she will get her own reality TV show.

According to People, the show, titled "Delvey's Dinner Club," follows Sorokin as she hosts various prominent figures, ranging from musicians to actors and socialites, at invite-only dinner parties at her East Village apartment.

The first dinner party took place Friday, Page Six reported, noting that guests were asked to sign nondisclosure agreements and give their Social Security numbers for entry.