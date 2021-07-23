×
Anna Faris Reveals She Is Married to Michael Barrett: 'We Eloped'

anna faris stands on red carpet
Anna Faris attends the premiere of "Overboard" on April 30, 2018, at the The Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 23 July 2021 11:02 AM

Anna Faris has just revealed that she is married. 

The "Mom" star dropped the bombshell during the latest episode of her podcast "Anna Faris is Unqualified," when she referred to Michael Barrett as her husband. 

"My husband shot a movie in Japan, and he speaks about this town that specialized in soba noodles," Farris told "Top Chef" judge Gail Simmons, who serves as a producer on her podcast. "He would love to live in Japan for a year. My dream would be Venice."

The slip did not go unnoticed and Faris found herself having to explain to a caller that Barrett is "now my husband" before apologizing to her husband for sharing the news.

"Yes, we eloped ... I'm sorry. I didn't know. I'm sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels (like) I can't say fiancé anymore," she said. "Thank you, it was awesome. It was great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state. It was great."

Faris was previously married to Christ Pratt but they split in 2017 after eight years of marriage. Earlier this year, the actress opened up about the breakdown of their marriage during an episode of her podcast. 

"For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have," she said, according to E! News. "In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision."

Faris admitted she never spoke to Pratt about any of the struggles she was facing, which "stunted me in a lot of ways."

"One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles," she added.

Faris was married to Indra from 2004 to 2008. Faris and Barrett got to know one another while working together on "Overboard" and in 2020 it emerged that the two were engaged. Faris was initially silent on the engagement but later spoke about their relationship on her podcast. 

"This is a tricky area for me because I've gone through two divorces now," Faris said. "I do want to talk to everybody about these things, that I don't really know much about. But I also feel that I want to protect things in a way that I hadn't considered before."

