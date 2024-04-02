Angie Harmon: Instacart Delivery Driver Killed Dog

Actor Angie Harmon accused an Instacart delivery driver of shooting and killing her family's dog, Oliver.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the "Rizzoli & Isles" star said the incident took place over Easter weekend after a delivery to her home in Charlotte, North Carolina. The driver, she claimed, "got out of his car, delivered the food" and then shot the dog.

"This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver," Harmon wrote. "Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded."

Harmon said police "let him go" because the delivery driver claimed "self defense."

"He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn," she wrote.

An Instacart representative responded in a statement to People.

"We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident," the statement read. "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed the incident to People, saying it learned in the investigation that the driver arrived at the home and delivered the order.

"The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog. Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack," according to CMPD Public Affairs. The CMPD's Animal Care and Control also responded to the scene.

The driver was not charged, CMPD noted. Further, the "CMPD is not currently seeking any additional parties."

Harmon also wrote about the incident via an Instagram story.

"To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable," she wrote. "You've not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family but you've also traumatized us beyond measure.

"The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me and I'm devastated that I didn't get to say goodbye to him."