Andy Warhol's Queen Elizabeth Portrait Breaks Auction Record

Andy Warhol's 1985 portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II has sold for nearly $900,000 to set a global auction record for a print by the artist.

Canada's Heffel Fine Art Auction House (HFAAH) sold the piece Nov. 24 for $853,000, twice its estimated sale price of roughly $405,000, The Art Newspaper reported.

The museum then announced on Facebook "the crown jewel" of its fall auction of Post-War & Contemporary Art, had "surpassed the million dollar mark, and broke the global record for any Warhol editioned print ever sold at auction."

The "highly coveted" silkscreen print, as described by HFAAH, is one of four of Warhol's 1985 Reigning Queen series.

The series portrays four queens at that time — Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, and Queen Ntfombi Twala of Swaziland.

The Queen Elizabeth artwork was based on a 1975 photograph taken by Peter Grugeon at Windsor Castle. The photo was later published in 1977 in commemoration of the Queen's Silver Jubilee.

The artwork depicts the Queen wearing her famous Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara, set against a contrasting royal blue background, and features Warhol's signature pop art design.