Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Reflects on Faith, Music's Power at the Vatican

As he celebrates the 30th anniversary of "Romanza," the best-selling Italian-language album of all time, legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has reflected on his career and his experience of performing at the Vatican.

"I have had the honor of singing several times at the Vatican, in the presence of the last four popes who have followed one another as successors of Saint Peter," he recently told Haute Living.

Bocelli noted that, when performing a sacred song, or one that is "spiritually elevated," he "always experiences it as a form of prayer."

"In those moments, music becomes the voice of the spirit, illuminating our minds (and the answers that we already hold in our hearts)," he continued. "On this occasion, it was doubly thrilling as an artist – to share the bit of talent I've been given in service of the common good – and above all, to simply be a person among people, cherishing so many radiant testimonies of hope and brotherhood."

Asked how he views music's role in healing, unity, and spirituality in a moment like performing at the Vatican, Bocelli said that "all forms of art can help us, precisely because they are gifts from the heavens – expressions that strive to lift the spirit and spread goodness."

"Music, in particular, is a faithful companion along life's journey: a universal language and a powerful instrument," he said. "I believe it can teach us to recognize beauty and help us transcend hardship, opening our hearts and minds. I like to call it 'a balm for the soul.'"

Bocelli explained that good music "is inseparable from goodness and carries a profound message of brotherhood."

"It is capable of awakening our conscience and nurturing our spiritual growth, making us, ultimately, better human beings," he said.

From the global success of his hit single "Time to Say Goodbye" to his sacred performances at the Vatican and his humanitarian work through the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, the 67-year-old's career has remained rooted in a devotion to beauty and purpose.

Despite his global success, Bocelli said the things that matter most are those money can't buy: faith, love, serenity, and time.