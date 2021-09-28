Anderson Cooper Won't Leave His Fortune to His Son

Anderson Cooper has revealed that he will not be leaving an inheritance behind for his only son.

Speaking during an appearance on the latest episode of the "Morning Meeting" podcast, the CNN anchor explained that he did not believe in leaving behind a "pot of gold" to his son, Wyatt Morgan, whom he welcomed into the world with ex-partner Benjamin Maisani via a surrogate in 2020.

"I don’t believe in passing on huge amounts of money," Cooper said. "I’m not that interested in money ... I don’t intend to have some sort of pot of gold for my son."

Cooper previously said during a 2014 appearance on Howard Stern's radio show that he believed large inheritances destroyed a person's drive to succeed. The comments were made while discussing the small inheritance his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, left him when she died in 2019. According to ET Canada, Vanderbilt used the $4 million trust fund she received when she turned 18 to build a $100-million fashion empire however only left Cooper $1.5 million in her will.

"I don't believe in inheriting money. I think it's an initiative sucker. I think it's a curse," he said, according to Business Insider.

"Who has inherited a lot of money that has gone on to do things in their own life?" he continued. "From the time I was growing up, if I felt that there was some pot of gold waiting for me, I don't know that I would've been so motivated."

Cooper's worth is estimated to be $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of his wealth comes from his journalism career. He currently anchors CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360°" and is also a correspondent "60 Minutes on CBS." Cooper's CNN stint reportedly pays $12 million annually, making him one of the highest-paid newsmen in the U.S., Yahoo Finance reported.

In addition to his salary, Cooper is also a best-selling author. He wrote "Dispatches from the Edge: A Memoir of War," which tells his life story, and also co-wrote a memoir with his mother titled "The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son on Life, Love, and Loss."

Related Stories: