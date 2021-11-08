Amy Winehouse Auction Rakes in Millions

An auction selling more than 800 of Amy Winehouse's belongings including dresses, shoes, jewelry and accessories brought in $4 million.

The event was held over the weekend in Beverly Hills with proceeds going towards the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which was established by the late singer’s parents in an effort to support young adults with addiction problems.

Among the top sellers from the auction was a dress Winehouse wore during her final stage performance in 2011 in Belgrade, The Hollywood Reporter noted. The item sold for $243,200, which was 16 times its original estimate. A red leather heart-shaped Moschino purse that Winehouse used at the 2008 Brit Awards was another hot item, selling for $204,800, which is 13 times its original estimate.

Other items included a Temperley London tan-and-black jumpsuit worn for Winehouse's performance celebrating Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday, which fetched more than $121,000 as well as a cardigan she wore, which sold for $32,000, and a pencil self-portrait, which went for $16,000, according to Julien's Auctions.

Some of the items sold over the weekend will be shown at the "Amy: Beyond the Stage" exhibition at the Design Museum in Kensington in west London from Nov. 26 before going to the winning bidders.

Winehouse died at age 27 on July 23, 2011, due to accidental alcohol poisoning, a second coroner's inquest confirmed in 2013. The Grammy-winner had fought a very public battle with drugs and alcohol and had relapsed after a period of abstinence when she died, according to NBC News. Coroner Shirley Radcliffe ruled that Winehouse "died as a result of alcohol toxicity," noting that there were no suspicious circumstances. Radcliffe added that Winehouse "voluntarily consumed alcohol — a deliberate act that took an unexpected turn and led to her death."