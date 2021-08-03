'American Pickers' Star Danielle Colby Addresses Frank Fritz's 'Sad' Exit

"American Pickers" star Danielle Colby has spoken candidly about Frank Fritz's exit from the popular show on the History channel.

Last week it was confirmed that Fritz would not return to the set of "American Pickers," then, in an interview, he revealed that there was tension between him and co-star Mike Wolfe — something which Colby alluded to in an Instagram post on Monday.

"I’m truly saddened for the loss of Frank on the show," she wrote. "I’m incredibly sad for his struggles. I have personally watched everything over the last decade. I have many thoughts but won’t speak them as they are only my my thoughts, not gospel. I wish things could have been different but we must be accountable for our actions when we cause instability or pain and suffering to others."

Colby went on to claim that Fritz had "caused so much pain for himself," which was hard for her to watch. She added that she hoped he received "all the help he needs to become well after years of being unwell."

"It is not my place to speak ill of someone who needs help so I will keep my comments uplifting. I’m sending love to everyone," she continued, adding that she chose to speak out so that the media did not take her words out of context.

"So if you wanna know how I feel. Here’s exactly how I feel," she wrote. "I hope everybody gets well. I hope everybody continues to love each other even through the hard s--t"

Wolfe confirmed Fritz's exit in a statement published by Entertainment Weekly last week. He did not elaborate on the reasons as to why his co-star would no longer appear in the show, but in an interview with The Sun, Fritz cited back surgery as well as the pandemic. He did also mention his strained relationship with Wolfe, revealing that the two had not spoken for two years.

"He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is," he said.

Fritz was not clear on how they had fallen out, but hinted that it was over their shared stardom on "American Pickers."

"The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much," he said.

"That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the front man. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show," Fritz added. "That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem."

