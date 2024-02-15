'Idol' Alum Alex Miller Involved in Fatal Crash

Country singer Alex Miller and several of his bandmates were involved in a fatal car accident Tuesday in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police confirmed the incident Wednesday, saying the two-vehicle fatal collision occurred in Rockcastle County. A preliminary report indicated that James M. Mcpheron, 53, of Mount Vernon, lost control of his 2004 Toyota Rav4 and veered into the lane of Miller's tour bus, a 1997 Van Hool.

The bus was operated by Lancaster resident Roger D. Miller, 43.

"As a result of the collision, Mr. Mcpheron was transported by Rockcastle EMS to the Rockcastle Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Rockcastle County Coroner," the release said.

The collision remains under investigation by multiple state law enforcement agencies.

Miller's manager confirmed the incident in a statement to People.

"While traveling back from a vacation last night, rising Country star Alex Miller and several members of his band were on a bus that was hit by a car," the statement released Wednesday said. "Sadly, the driver of the car is deceased. Alex sends his thoughts and prayers to the gentleman and his family. No one on the bus was injured. Kentucky State Police are investigating."

Miller's manager called the accident "very unfortunate," adding that he and his client are "very sorry that the driver of the car is deceased."

Miller, 20, first rose to prominence after competing on "American Idol" in 2021 at the age of 17. In one memorable episode, he impressed judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan with his performance of "Freeborn Man" by Jimmy Martin.

A day before the fatal accident, Miller announced via his Instagram page that he had new music on the way.

"Hello Alex Miller Fans! I got a brand new song coming out tomorrow called Oh Odessa and y'all are gonna love it!" he captioned the post.