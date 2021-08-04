Amanda Knox Announces She Is Pregnant After Opening Up About Miscarriage

Amanda Knox is pregnant after suffering from a painful miscarriage just a few weeks ago.

The 34-year-old revealed the news during the latest episode of her podcast, "Labyrinths." In an audio clip at the end of the episode, Knox is heard speaking to her husband Christopher Robinson, saying she hoped the pregnancy test she had taken would show "three bars," according to The Sun. She then repeatedly shouts "yes" when the positive sign appears.

Knox and Robinson then announced that they will highlight their journey in a new mini-series.

"That's right, we're pregnant, and we've been recording audio of our own experience since day one. Stay tuned for our next mini-series, 280 days, where we take you on an intimate journey from conception to birth."

The news comes shortly after Knox opened up about a devastating miscarriage she experienced earlier this year.

Speaking during an episode of her podcast earlier in July, Knox explained that she and Robinson had been trying for a baby and, when she fell pregnant, went about setting up a nursery and sharing the news with their parents in May. However, during their first ultrasound appointment, they did not hear a heartbeat. Knox said she "knew something was wrong" but waited for a follow-up appointment the next week before jumping to conclusions.

"We went back in a week later — that week sucked, waiting — and it hadn't grown. It didn't have a heartbeat," she recalled. "That was confusing to me, because I thought, 'Why would there be a dead baby just hanging out in there? If it wasn't viable, why wasn't it going away?' My body didn't even know, and that felt weird to me. ... I didn't know that you could have a missed miscarriage."

She had to endure two days of physical and emotional pain after doctors induced a miscarriage.

"I did feel incredibly disappointed that that was the story of my first-ever pregnancy. ... I thought, like, I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy, and to have it not come to fruition not through choice felt like a betrayal," Knox continued, adding that she was left asking the question, "why?"

"Do I have bad eggs and I just never knew? Am I actually too old?" she remembered wondering. "Did something happen to me while I was over in Italy?' If it's not easy and you don't know why, then anything could be the problem. It's frustrating how little information you have at any point in the process."

Not long after speaking her heart out, Knox took to Twitter to thank her fans for the support they had given.

"Many thanks to everyone who has sent love my way," Knox wrote. "It really means the world to me."

