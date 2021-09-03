South Carolina Man Saves Neighbor From Alligator Attack With Shovel

A South Carolina man wielding a shovel has become an unsung hero after saving his neighbor from a violent alligator attack.

The incident took place Thursday. A woman was walking her dog at Hilton Head Plantation when the eight-foot-alligator "latched on to her lower leg(s)," according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

A woman in a neighboring home heard the commotion and went running to the water to help but, when realizing it was an alligator behind the attack, alerted her husband who grabbed a shovel, ran to the water, and repeatedly hit the alligator until it let go of the woman, WTOC-TV reported. The victim sustained "serious leg injuries" and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her dog managed to escape the attack unscathed.

SCDNR arranged for the removal and euthanization of the alligator, the department said. The contents of the alligator's stomach will be examined in order to determine whether it had been fed by humans, said spokesman David Lucas, who explained that, when fed, alligators overcome their natural wariness and can begin to associate people with food.

"This is an unfortunate incident. We advise residents to be aware of their surroundings, especially if they are taking walks with small pets near lagoons that are habitats for alligators," said Joheida Fister, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue Deputy Chief.

While alligators can be vicious, fatal attacks on humans are less common than many believe. According to a 2019 report comparing animal-related fatalities, venomous injuries, largely from contact with hornets, wasps, and bees accounted for an average of over 56 fatalities per year, compared to an average of about 1 fatality per year from alligator attacks in the United States. Approximately 72 attacks resulted from interactions with mammals or dogs.

