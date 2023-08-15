Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dead at 28

Former NFL running back Alex Collins has died at age 28 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in South Florida.

The Baltimore Ravens, whom Collins played for in 2017 and 2018, confirmed his death on social media.

"With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins," the announcement read. "Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

According to a report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office, cited by The Washington Post, Collins was riding his 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K motorcycle eastbound on West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes.

Meanwhile, an unnamed woman was driving her Chevrolet SUV in the opposite direction. The collision occurred when she made a left turn onto Northwest 33rd Avenue, directly crossing Collins's path.

"As the car crossed the eastbound lanes, the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the SUV. The impact caused the motorcyclist to enter the rear passenger side window of the Chevrolet and come to a final rest inside the car," the report states.

Collins was pronounced dead on the scene. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Collins was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft after a successful college career at Arkansas.

He spent his rookie season as a backup in Seattle before being released and signing with the Baltimore Ravens. Collins had his best season in 2017 with the Ravens, starting 12 games and rushing for 973 yards and six touchdowns. However, a foot injury sidelined him in 2018, and the Ravens released him in March 2019 after he was arrested on drug and handgun charges following a car crash near the team's training facility.

Collins was suspended by the NFL for three weeks in November 2019. He was out of the league for the entire year, but the Seattle Seahawks re-signed him in 2020.

Collins played in Seattle for the next two seasons, starting six games and rushing for 411 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. His last on-field action was with the USFL's Memphis Showboats.

"Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world," Collins’ family said in a statement released by the Seahawks. “All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality. We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief. We will provide updates regarding funeral arrangements as they become available."