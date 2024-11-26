Alec Baldwin: Americans 'Very Uninformed About Reality'

Actor Alec Baldwin said this week that "Americans are very uninformed about reality" outside the United States, saying that films help people "learn what is happening ... around the world."

Baldwin, a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party and a vocal critic of President-elect Donald Trump, spoke during a press conference at the Torino Film Festival in Italy about the role of the film industry in "filling the gaps" for Americans who don't know much about the world outside the U.S.

"Americans are very uninformed about reality, what's really going on with climate change, Ukraine, Israel, you name it — all the biggest topics in the world," he said. "Americans have an appetite for a little bit of information."

He added, "That vacuum is filled by the film industry not just the independent film industry, not just the documentary film industry, which are very important around the world, but by narrative films as well, where the filmmakers and the buyers, the studios and the networks and the streamers are willing to go that way, and they're willing to try to make films that are not only entertaining but informative as well."

Baldwin said, "Now is probably one of the most important times in our history for us to make films that will teach people about what reality is around the world."