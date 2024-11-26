WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alec baldwin | torino film festival | film industry | americans

Alec Baldwin: Americans 'Very Uninformed About Reality'

By    |   Tuesday, 26 November 2024 05:19 PM EST

Actor Alec Baldwin said this week that "Americans are very uninformed about reality" outside the United States, saying that films help people "learn what is happening ... around the world."

Baldwin, a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party and a vocal critic of President-elect Donald Trump, spoke during a press conference at the Torino Film Festival in Italy about the role of the film industry in "filling the gaps" for Americans who don't know much about the world outside the U.S.

"Americans are very uninformed about reality, what's really going on with climate change, Ukraine, Israel, you name it — all the biggest topics in the world," he said. "Americans have an appetite for a little bit of information."

He added, "That vacuum is filled by the film industry not just the independent film industry, not just the documentary film industry, which are very important around the world, but by narrative films as well, where the filmmakers and the buyers, the studios and the networks and the streamers are willing to go that way, and they're willing to try to make films that are not only entertaining but informative as well."

Baldwin said, "Now is probably one of the most important times in our history for us to make films that will teach people about what reality is around the world."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Actor Alec Baldwin said this week that "Americans are very uninformed about reality" outside the United States, saying that films help people "learn what is happening ... around the world."
alec baldwin, torino film festival, film industry, americans
220
2024-19-26
Tuesday, 26 November 2024 05:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved