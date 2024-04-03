Adam Sandler Mourns 'Happy Gilmore' Co-star Joe Flaherty

Adam Sandler is among celebrities paying tribute to the late actor and comedian Joe Flaherty.

Flaherty, known for his roles in the 1996 comedy "Happy Gilmore" and "Freaks And Geeks," died Monday after a "brief illness," according to reports.

According to a statement from his daughter, Flaherty had been dealing with "health challenges" in recent months, the Independent reported. However, the specific cause of his death was not disclosed.

Sandler, known for his role in "Happy Gilmore," joined in remembering his co-star Flaherty, who portrayed Donald, a memorable heckler.

"Oh man. Worshipped Joe growing up. Always had me and my brother laughing. Count Floyd, Guy Caballero. Any move he made," Sandler wrote, sharing a series of pictures of the actor on Instagram. "Couldn’t be more fun to have him heckle me on the golf course. The nicest guy you could know. Genius of a comedian. And a true sweetheart. Perfect combo.

"Much love to his kids and thanks to Joe for all the greatness he gave us all."

Flaherty began his career on the sketch comedy show Second City Television (SCTV), which later became known as SCTV Network. He shared the stage with stars like Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short, and Eugene Levy.

Flaherty, originally from Pennsylvania, gained recognition for his talent in celebrity impressions and his portrayal of various characters on SCTV. Some of his notable roles included Guy Caballero, Big Jim McBob, and Count Floyd.

Flaherty was honored with Emmy awards in 1982 and 1983 for outstanding writing in a variety of music programs.

"In over 50 years of our friendship, there were very few people as wise or hilarious when it came to comedy, teaching improvisation and the art of character work as Joe," Short said in a statement remembering Flaherty. "In SCTV we called him the anchor. In life, he was simply the funniest man in the room. I just adored him."

After his eight-year stint on SCTV, Flaherty landed a role in the 1999 TV teen comedy-drama series "Freaks and Geeks."

John Francis Daley, who portrayed Sam Weir, the on-screen son of Flaherty's character Harold Weir in the show, paid tribute to the performer on X.

"Joe Flaherty made me crack up so hard it ruined takes. My favorite days on set were the ones where we had scenes together. What a lovely guy," Daley wrote.

Flaherty's other TV and film credits include his role as the Western Union courier in "Back to the Future II."