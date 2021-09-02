'Arrow' Actor Stephen Amell 'Deeply Ashamed' After Being Asked to Leave Flight

"Arrow" star Stephen Amell has admitted he feels "deeply ashamed" about being escorted off a plane after picking a fight with his wife, Cassandra Jean.

Speaking during an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast "Inside of You," the actor explained that he "had too many drinks in a public place" before boarding a plane from Austin to Los Angeles on June 22. That was when he began arguing with Cassandra.

"I was p---sed off about something else that had nothing to do with Cass, my wife, and I picked a fight," he recalled. "I picked a fight because I wanted to be loud and upset. And it was a fight, as in like, it was not an argument. In order to have an argument, two people have to be talking. My wife said one thing the entire time, which was, 'If you don't lower your voice, they're going to ask you to get off the plane.' That's the only thing she said the entire time."

A day after the incident took place, Amell addressed what happened on Twitter.

"My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight," he tweeted at the time, according to Us Weekly. "And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."

During the podcast, Amell explained that using the word "argument" was misleading as it placed wrongful blame on his wife.

"I referred to it as an argument between my wife and I. It was not an argument," he said. "This is 100 percent my fault. I feel like I went the better part of 10 years without being an a--hole in public. I was an a--hole in public."

Looking back at his behavior, Amell said it was "really, really shameful."

"And it makes you kind of look in the mirror," he added. "And I just realized a couple of things: if people are going to recognize you, don't necessarily drink in a public place, but more importantly, don't drink in a public place if you can't handle your s---."

