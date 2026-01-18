Piers Morgan Breaks Hip, Jokes 'I Blame Trump'

British broadcaster Piers Morgan fractured his femur and broke his hip after tripping on a small step inside a London hotel restaurant, jokingly pinning the mishap on President Donald Trump as he recovers in the hospital.

Morgan, 60, announced the accident on Instagram and X posts Sunday, explaining the fall was severe enough to require a hip replacement. He said he will be on crutches for six weeks and grounded from long-haul flights for three months.

Morgan wrote:

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️

1. Tripped on a small step.

2. Inside a London hotel restaurant. (🙄)

3. Fell like a sack of spuds.

4. Fractured neck of femur.

5. So badly I needed a new hip.

6. Recovering in hospital.

7. Crutches for 6 weeks.

8. No long-haul flying for 12 weeks.

9. New Year off to a cracking start!

10. I blame Donald Trump.

The longtime TV host shared a hospital bed selfie and an X-ray of the injury, prompting an outpouring of well-wishes from fans.

Morgan described his post as tongue-in-cheek, adding he's focused on recovery following surgery.

Morgan has had a relationship with Trump since winning the first season of Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2008.

"Piers, you're a vicious guy," Trump said in announcing the winner. "I've seen it.

"You're tough. You're smart. You're probably brilliant. I'm not sure. You're almost certainly not diplomatic. But you did an amazing job. And you beat the hell out of everybody.

"You're the Celebrity Apprentice."

Morgan used some of those same words to hail Trump's 2016 presidential election victory.

"Well, Donald, you're a vicious guy," Morgan reportedly wrote to Trump. "I've seen it.

"You're tough. You're smart. You're probably brilliant. I'm not sure. You're certainly not diplomatic. But you did an amazing job. And you beat the hell out of everybody.

"You're the president of the United States."

Since then, Morgan has at times been critical of Trump, including just one day earlier.

"Britain should repurchase America," Morgan wrote on X, criticizing Trump for his threat of 10% to 25% tariffs on countries conducting anti-American exercises in Greenland. "After all, it was ours once, and it would enhance our North Atlantic security.

"If you don't sell it to us, President Trump, we're going to impose tariffs on the U.S. and any country who supports you in resisting this very good deal. Fair?"

The irony before and after was suggested to be a bit of dramatic karma, according to one social media poster.

"See what happens when you question Trump?" a reply to Morgan's post read. "The curse is real."