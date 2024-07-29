World of Warcraft: The Story of a Legend

World of Warcraft, or WoW as we — players call it, is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (in short a MMORPG). The game's a thrilling adventure that sets players to explore multiple continents, islands, and deep-lore storylines. Everything's set in the high-fantasy world of Azeroth, where you choose your own destiny. The game allows you to create a character, play with friends, fight other players, and complete epic quests in preparation for endgame content of deadly raids and boss fights, often making people look for boosting in WoW.

With that being said, it's time to introduce you to our piece—a text that will follow the path of this epic game. We'll show you each expansion over the years. You'll find out who should try WoW and which are the most improved things before you get started with the game.

WoW Over the Years

World of Warcraft has impressed gamers since its launch. It's the childhood of generations, bringing joy to families and friends with its exciting adventures.

The game has gone through many updates, getting multiple expansions as follows:

The Burning Crusade.

Wrath of the Lich King.

Cataclysm.

Mists of Pandaria.

Warlords of Draenor.

Legion.

The Battle for Azeroth.

Shadowlands.

Dragonflight.

Now it's time to present you with the expansion and the new things in them:

The Burning Crusade

The Burning Crusade is the first companion in the game that introduced players to the shattered world of Outland. It added two new playable races (the Blood Elves and the Draenei) and increased the level cap from 60 to 70. The first companions also introduced the ability to fly in specific zones in Azeroth.

Key Features:

New dungeons and raids.

Introduction of the PvP Arena system.

Added new professions.

Wrath of the Lich King

Next on the list is the Lich King expansion, which will be launched in 2018. It was probably one of the best, introducing the rise of the Lich King, Arthas Menethil. The game level cap was again increased to 10 levels, reaching 80.

Key Features:

Introduction of a new class - the Death Knight.

New dungeons and raids were added in the Northland.

Present players with the achievement system.

Cataclysm

According to some players, the next expansion is Cataclysm, the crackdown. This expansion brought to WoW a major overhaul of Azeroth, dramatically changing zones and the general landscape of the continents. The level cap was also increased, but only to level 85.

Key Features:

In Cataclysm, they added two new playable races, Worgen and Goblins.

Again, new dungeons, raids, and this time - new zones.

The expansion introduces the Path of the Titans progression system.

Mists of Pandaria

Mists of Pandaria was a cute expansion that many players adored because of the mysterious new content. In this expansion, we got introduced to Pandaria and the Pandaren race (race of PANDAS!). The level cap was also once again increased to level 90.

Key Features:

The expansion introduced new zones, dungeons, and raids, befitting the new continent's story and theme.

They also added the Pet Battle system.

Many new items are suitable for the Pandaren race's aesthetics.

Warlords of Draenor

In 2014, just about ten years ago, they introduced the expansion Warlords of Draenor, which reintroduced us to the world of Draenor. The patch did not bring many drastic changes besides cosmetic and player comfort but increased the cap level to 100.

Key Features:

In Warlords of Draenor, players are able to build garrisons.

The character models got updates.

New dungeons and raids.

Legion

Legion, the expansion from 2016, again focused people on the Burning Legion. This was long awaited by some fans, for the expansion took players to the Broken Isles, introducing lots of new content. The character level cap was again increased to 110 this time.

Key Features:

In the game, we got to see the Demon Hunter class for the first time.

Players were introduced to the Artifact Weapons.

Many new dungeons and raids fit the theme.

Battle for Azeroth

In 2018, one of the best expansions was the Battle of Azeroth. This one reignited the main conflict between the Alliance and the Horde, reminding players what they're fighting for. The new expansion featured new content Kul Tiras and Azndalar. They also increased the level cap to 120.

Key Features:

Allied races, Warfronts, and Island Expeditions.

Players get to see the new continents.

They added new dungeons and raids.

Shadowlands

The Shadowlands is the expansion that turned things back. Starting from the level cap, which was returned back to 60, cut in half from the Battle of Azeroth expansion. The Shadownlads introduce players to many new zones, each of which is ruled by a different Covenant.

Key Features:

We got introduced to the Covenant system.

Players were able to play and gather loot from many new dungeons and raids.

The expansion brought Torghast and the Tower of the Damned.

Dragonflight

The Dragonflight explosion was last introduced in 2022. It introduced many new lands and storylines to the games, with one focus—on drawings. The expansion aimed to show how these new creatures and races influenced Azeroth.

Key Features:

There are plenty of new zones, raids, and dungeons.

The new game storyline has lots of quests.

Introducing new races, mechanics, and items.

Should You Play WoW?

World of Warcraft is a very inclusive game that may look difficult, but you'll get the hang of it once you try it. Therefore, anyone can play it. So if you ask us who should do it, well any fan of the high-fantasy worlds, someone who's seeking an adventure. A player is willing to find new friendships, explore dangerous dungeons, and have fun with a thrilling storyline.



Must-Knows Before Joining WoW

Subscription Model

WoW is a game that operates on a subscription model. This means you need to pay a monthly fee to access the game, even if you buy the expansions.

System Requirements

While the game is not new, it still has system requirements. You need to check them out and see if your computer or laptop can run the game.

Time Commitment

The game requires time. You cannot simply start and let it sit and then come back and expect everything to wait for you like in a single-player title. In WoW, you must grind for experience, weapons, armor, and so on. Moreover, if you play online, you need to log in for your team and guild plans.

Community and Guilds

One of the best things in this game is the community and guilds. As soon as you start playing, look for a guild that's friendly and accepts newbies. They're likely to teach you everything you need to know and may even assist you.

Game Lore

The best thing to do before starting is probably get introduced to the lore of WoW. Knowing a bit about it will make the experience much better than being dropped into an unfamiliar world where you have no idea why you're completing some quests.

Gameplay Variety

WoW is a game for everyone's taste. If you like PvE, PvP, or simply roaming and exploring, you can do it in the game. All you need is to have specific levels and thoughts about your in-game plans to know where to start.

Updates and Expansions

A good thing about the game is that they're getting regular updates and expansions, keeping the game fresh. This way, they implement what players want, clear bugs, and balance the overall gameplay, keeping everything engaging.

Social Etiquette

A must-know is that you should behave to a standard. YOu cannot be disrespectful and hateful simply because you're not doing well or have a bad day. Be mindful of your words, know that you're playing with real humans, and everyone should adhere to social norms and etiquette.

