Being involved in any legal battle can be highly stressful. However, learning that you are being sued, embarking on divorce proceedings, or being forced to defend yourself for a crime you did not commit can wreak havoc on your life. Finding legal representation, you can trust is the first step to lowering stress levels and controlling the situation.

Choosing a lawyer can be confusing and putting your livelihood in someone else's hands is scary. Fortunately, Oberheiden P.C. makes choosing a lawyer easy. Oberheiden PC, led by attorney Dr. Nick Oberheiden, is a nationally practicing law firm focusing on white-collar, national security, and federal litigation cases. Oberheiden PC is easy to contact, always reliable, and will handle your case for you to get you the justice you deserve.

Oberheiden PC takes a firm approach to your case, treating it with the utmost importance. Clients are not handed over to junior lawyers, paralegals, or secretaries as they might be at other large firms. Instead, Oberheiden PC ensures instant and direct access to senior lawyers, allowing you to ask questions and feel connected to your representation. Oberheiden PC will always be aware of how your case is unfolding. The firm understands your case's stress and essentials and treats it with the respect you deserve.

At Oberheiden PC, we're ready to support you during a crisis. With an extensive network of former government officials, consultants, and local counsel across the United States, we're well-equipped for any legal battle. While our offices are in Houston, Texas, and New York City, we offer unoccupied meeting locations by appointment nationwide. One of the most exciting things about Oberheiden PC is how easy it is to get a confidential case review. We make sure that any client can quickly fill out an online form to get their case reviewed.

Dr. Nick Oberheiden, the founder of Oberheiden PC, is a renowned attorney, and has been featured by prestigious media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes Magazine, and CNN, for his work on high-profile cases. Some of his clients include the European offices of the largest law firm in the world, the US Department of State, and a current US governor. Dignitaries, diplomats, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and more often seek his expertise. Dr. Oberheiden has also written several books exploring his knowledge of the law. He makes himself and his team available to any client needing an exceptional attorney.

Oberheiden PC is the firm to call when faced with a potential scandal or crisis. The firm's track record is prestigious and stacked with high-profile wins. With Oberheiden PC by your side, you will not have to worry about your legal troubles spinning out of control. Dr. Oberheiden and his team have your best interests at heart, so make it easy to approach them.