See the Change: Hair Transplant Turkey Before and After

Every year, hair loss affects millions of people worldwide. Loss of hair often affects our confidence and self-esteem, and hair transplant surgery can be the perfect, permanent solution. Especially a hair transplant in Turkey before and after comparison results are life changing. The hair transplant procedure at Cosmedica Clinic, Turkey can offer high-quality treatments at affordable prices, restoring your self-confidence.

This article explores the hair transplant Turkey before-and-after transformations achieved at Cosmedica. Let’s look at why everyone, celebrities, and other patients alike, trust the clinic.

What is the Success Rate of Hair Transplants in Turkey?

Turkey's hair transplant clinics are reputable for their positive outcomes. The clinics also boast a high success rate. At Cosmedica Clinic, a successful hair transplant is defined as a natural-looking transplant of hair.

Hair density and patient satisfaction are also two key factors for a successful hair transplant. Let's look at Cosmedica in more detail.

About Cosmedica

Cosmedica is one of the leading hair transplant clinics in Turkey. Dr. Levent Acar is the founder of Cosmedica. He is a renowned surgeon with over 16 years of experience in this field.

His clinic has conducted over 20,000 successful operations. He has since pioneered a method called the Micro Sapphire DHI method. His revolutionary technique has an outstanding 98% hair growth rate.

The use of this innovative hair transplant method at Cosmedica resulted in many success stories. The before and after results speak clearly of the dramatic transformation.

Why Do Most Patients Choose Hair Transplantation in Turkey?

Turkey has become a go-to destination for hair transplants. Let's look at some of the main reasons behind the country's popularity:

Cost Effectiveness

The price of a hair transplant operation at Cosmedica is extremely affordable. For the same procedure, it can be significantly higher in the USA. Therefore, a hair transplant in Turkey is easily accessible to a broader range of patients.

Experienced Surgeons

Cosmedica has expert hair transplant surgeons on staff. Dr. Acar is the founder, and he has over 20 years of extensive experience. He also does extensive research in hair transplants. This research, coupled with his knowledge, aids in creating natural hairlines.

Advanced Techniques

At Cosmedica Clinic, Dr. Acar innovated the modern Micro Sapphire DHI method. It is an advanced version of the Direct Hair Implantation (DHI). Here, Dr. Acar uses special Sapphire blades for higher precision. It ensures faster healing and minimal scarring.

Medical Tourism

The idea of having a hair transplant procedure during a vacation in Turkey is appealing to many. The rich cultures and heritage of Turkey are enticing. The combination of visiting Turkey and getting a hair transplant at the same time can be exciting.

Celebrity Endorsements of Cosmedica

Discover the before and after results of actor, Keiran Lee, hair transplant at the Cosmedica Clinic.

Cosmedica Clinic is very popular among celebrities around the world. Cafu, Liam McAleese, Adam 22, Ricky Whittle, Rob Kazinsky, Greg Lutzka, Ricardo Quaresma, Kevin Kuranyi, and many others entrusted their hair to Dr. Acar.

Keiran Lee, in a candid interview with Cosmedica, described his hair transplant with Dr. Acar as a life-changing experience. "If it hadn’t been for Dr. Acar and Cosmedica, I would have been completely bald by now."

Though a resident of Los Angeles, California, Keiran Lee chose to travel to Istanbul, Turkey, for the procedure due to Dr. Acar's renowned expertise. “I became aware of the Cosmedica Clinic through many hours of research online. I live in Los Angeles and there’s so many clinics here, but the reviews were just awful. I booked a flight and off to Istanbul I went.”

Despite being “nervous” before the surgery, the actor felt reassured and impressed by Dr. Acar's medical and personal skills. “My first impression of Dr. Acar was: What a gentleman! He was so knowledgeable. He reassured me from start to finish. After my first meeting with him, I just knew I was in a safe place.”

Dr. Acar, along with the clinic and its staff, made a strong impression on Keiran Lee. “My first impressions of the Cosmedica Clinic were: Wow!” he says. “It was like stepping into the future. Everything was so clean. Everybody was so welcoming.”

"If you're losing your hair, go get it done.”

Post-transplant, Lee feels significantly more at ease during his shooting sessions. "After my hair transplant, I was happy back in front of the camera. During shootings, I stopped being critical of every single angle. I don't have to say, 'We need to shoot that again because my hair looked awful.' Now I can throw my beautiful locks around on set, and I'm happy with it."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihqFS1x7wIE

Undergoing a hair transplant at Cosmedica can be truly transformative. As Keiran Lee explains, "People can do this kind of procedure to give themselves that confidence back."

The actor wholeheartedly recommends that anyone experiencing hair loss should consider a hair transplant. "You only have one life," he emphasizes. "If you're losing your hair, go get it done. Enjoy life to the fullest and look the best you possibly can," he concludes.

Before and After Results at Cosmedica

The hair transplant Turkey before and after comparisons can truly highlight the high quality of hair transplant techniques. Cosmedica’s before and after gallery is no different. It displays the life-changing transformations of patients from all occupations. The gallery provides stories of countless success stories, all made possible by Dr. Acar and his team.

For the standard patient, the impact of a hair transplant at Cosmedica can be profound. However, the hair implantation results must look natural. That is where Cosmedica's popularity lies. Many patients are amazed at the seamless way newly transplanted hair blends with their existing hairline.

As Kevin Kuranyi explained, he was drawn to Cosmedica because he saw transformative results on a friend of his, “The before and after was so natural, the friend recommended me to Dr. Acar. Now I am the better example.”

The best part? Cosmedica provides the same level of care for all their patients. You may look at the before and after gallery and think: “That is just a sample, no way my hair would look this great!” but it absolutely will.

Every patient at Cosmedica receives the same level of care and attention as celebrities. The democratization of VIP treatment is what sets Cosmedica apart from all other clinics in the world.

How Much is a Hair Transplant in Turkey?

Hair transplants in Turkey are extremely cost-effective. Even when you factor in travel expenses, the cost is significantly lower than in Western countries.

A hair transplant in the USA usually costs around $4,000 to $15,000. However, at Cosmedica, the packages start at $2,750.

The most affordable package includes 5-star hotel accommodation along with pick-up and transfer services; after you get to the clinic, you get a consultation and hairline design from Dr. Acar. You also receive oxygen therapy treatment.

The price of the packages may vary slightly depending on the number of grafts and the method.

What Happens 10 Years After a Hair Transplant?

A hair transplant can provide amazing results for your hairlines, but there is a concern about longevity. Patients want to know whether a hair transplant can stand the test of time. In most cases, outdated techniques were not very long-lasting.

But a modern hair transplant at Comedica is quite a different story. With the DHI Sapphire method or the FUE hair transplant, the transplanted follicular units blend seamlessly with natural hair.

The DHI Sapphire method at Cosmedica is known for its precision. The technique ensures that transplanted hair grafts grow in a natural direction. The hair is usually taken from a donor area that is resistant to balding. As a result, the transplanted hair is less likely to fall out.

This long-lasting outcome is another reason so many celebrities opt for Cosmedica. As Kuranyi explained, "It makes me look ten years younger now."

However, hair loss is a natural process of human life. So, you may continue to lose hair in other areas. That is why it is important to follow the post-operative care advice given by Cosmedica Clinic. Contact Dr. Acar for guidance on managing your hair transplant.

Conclusion

The hair transplants in Turkey before and after transformations are remarkable. Candidates for a hair transplant at Cosmedica can expect to find a blend of expertise and affordability. Whether you are a celebrity or a standard patient, Cosmedica offers you long-term solutions to hair loss. You can book a free consultation with Cosmedica to get a free hair analysis and learn more about your hair.