Musk Should Have Stayed in the Game for the Long Haul

We were recently witness to what can only be described as: "The Main Event! - Trump versus Musk!"

Two powerful men, two powerful instinctive, pragmatic intellects.

The accompanying theater brought some of the best political theater we've witnessed in recent times. And it was way better than Trump v. Kamala.

Plus, these two heavyweights are throwing haymakers, that is those who would vote against the "The Big, Beautiful, Bill," and otherwise wish nothing but bad news for Trump.

Trump v. Musk covered all the hot-button issues. The media salivated, and likely still is.

They get a Republican brouhaha to distract the pundits from the malaise of the Democrats.

Besides, they really are trying to get to a post-Biden era. Good luck with that.

The only Trump-Musk issue that has gained traction is the electric vehicle (EV) mandates and subsidies. It seems to make sense, except for a few minor details.

The end of the subsidies is not new news.

Also, it’s not fitting with Musk’s personality.

Also, the end of the subsidies will hurt the other electric auto makers more than Tesla.

Tesla’s market share should grow.

To be clearer, we are witness to a classic case of public sector versus private sector.

Donald J. Trump has spent a lifetime in the private sector building or remodeling hotels, golf courses, and country clubs.

That all changed in 2016.

A lifetime of decision-making with family, friends and business associates was left behind.

In exchange, President Trump got 544 "board of directors."

We know that as 435 United States representatives, 100 United States senators and nine Supreme Court Justices. It you can’t please at least 50% plus one in each of these groups, you essentially can’t govern.

The president lives with this reality every day.

Elon Musk is the new kid on the public sector block. He showed up during the 2024 election cycle and worked hard at boosting the Trump candidacy.

But no matter how much you helped, you can’t arrive in the ninth inning and try to throw the game. Government doesn’t work that way. Neither does life.

At some point in the process, you are either committed or silent.

You don’t get to throw bombs at all the work and all the people who are emotionally invested in the project; in this case, "The Big, Beautiful Bill."

The time for contrariness was months ago, in the early stages; long before the late-night one-vote victory in the House.

Musk knows that. At least he should. We know that. I know that, not because I’m a "Trumper," but because I love our country. I appreciate just about anything that moves the ball down the field, even if we don’t get a touchdown on our first set of downs.

If I could get Elon’s attention, I would say this: I’m a huge Elon fan. I think he’s the most successful man in the world, not because his bank account says he is, but because he has the companies to prove it.

Elon was reusing rockets when NASA couldn’t.

Elon was rescuing stranded astronauts when no other country could - or would.

Elon was selling high-end electric vehicles when the major automakers shied away.

Elon was connecting, stranded rural hurricane victims in North Carolina to the internet when the Biden administration wouldn’t, or couldn’t. Elon is a one-man Renaissance.

And, for those of you that resent his personal wealth, know this.

If Elon took Space X and Starlink public, he would be the world’s first trillionaire.

Right now, he’s leaving hundreds of billions on the table. Either Elon needs to respect the differences of opinion in our representative constitutional republic, or he needs to withdraw totally into the private sector. He can’t have both.

No matter how much Elon, President Trump, you and I agree on common sense principles, rest assured; almost one-half of our government believe that illegal immigrants should vote, boys should change in the girls' locker rooms, violent criminals should roam free on our streets, successful people will never pay enough in taxes and our country’s decisions should be based on the "color of one’s skin and not the content of one’s character."

And, if you don’t like it, be like President Trump and me. Get in the game. Volunteer. Elect more common-sense candidates.

And remember this: Politics is not just one four-year term, no matter how great the president. Start now on the elections of 2026 and 2028.

If you’re not in it for the long haul, you’re not in it. That includes you, me, and Elon.

Sid Dinerstein is a former chairman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party. Read Sid Dinerstein's Reports — More Here.