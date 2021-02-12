24 Percent in US Will Celebrate Valentine's With an Evening Out

February 12, 2021: Twenty-four percent (24%) of Americans will celebrate Valentine's Day with an evening out this year. That’s down from 34% a year ago. Valentine’s Day 2020 was one of the last major celebrations of any kind before the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.[1]

The decline in romantic evenings out is one reason Valentine's Day spending is expected to decline this year. In 2020, Americans spent $27.4 billion on their celebrations. This year, the National Retail Federation projects that total will decline to $21.8 billion.[2]

Still, 52% of Americans plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2021. And, among that group, the average person is expected to spend $164.76.[2]

